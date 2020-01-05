Eugene A. Clore, Age 89 passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 at Arroyo Grande Care Center in Arroyo Grande, CA. He joins his father and mother John and Ruby Clore and his sister Judy in heaven. He was born on Sept.16, 1930 in Visalia, CA. Eugene (Gene) worked as a dairy distributor for over 40 years in Fresno, CA. He joined the Navy in 1947 during the Korean War. He married his lovely wife on Sept. 3, 1955.He is survived by his wife, Joan Clore, son, Mike Clore, daughter-in-law, Jackie Clore, grandson, Joshua Clore, granddaughter, Kristen Clore and adopted grandson, Corey Silverstrom, many nieces and nephews,cousins,sister and brother-in-laws, friends and other lives he touched. There will be a military service & reception to honor and celebrate the life of Gene. Location and date will be announced.