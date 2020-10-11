Eugene (Gene) Glenn Bachman

February 17, 1934 - September 17, 2020

Kerman, California - Gene passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020 with his son and grandson by his side. He was born on February 17, 1934 in Fresno, CA to Henry and Maida (Steitz) Bachman who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Donald (Don) Bachman of Bothel, Washington. He is survived by his daughter Elisa Bachman Knobloch and her husband Michael of Brentwood, TN, his son David Bachman and wife Kristin of Kerman, CA, his son Brian Bachman of San Francisco, CA; his eight grandchildren Christian, Amelia, Elias and Lydia Knobloch and Megan, Hunter, his wife Rachel, Sawyer and Hayden Bachman.

Gene was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, a veteran of the Korean War, member of VFW, the Kerman Kiwanis and the Edison Social Club. Gene loved the game of football and played for Kerman High School, Fresno City College and semi pro. He worked for PG&E for 20 years. Gene will always be remembered as an avid sports fan and a raisin farmer. He loved to dance and visit with everyone who crossed his path. He was a loving father and a proud grandfather. He loved morning coffee at the local McDonalds with the local crowd in the mornings and sharing his stories with all those who would listen.

On 10/16/2020 Gene will be laid to rest at Belmont Memorial Park, Fresno, CA.

In lieu of flowers you can donate to Samaritan Ministries, PO Box 3618, Peoria, IL 61612-3618 for Special Prayer Needs (Memo SPN on check) www.samaritanministries.org





