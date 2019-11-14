Guest Book View Sign Service Information YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 (559)-237-4147 Viewing 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM YOST & WEBB FUNERAL HOME 1002 T ST Fresno , CA 93721-1418 View Map Funeral 10:00 AM Woodward Park Baptist Church 1801 E Teague Avenue Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eugene (Gene) Horn died Sunday, November 10th, surrounded by his family at his home in Clovis, CA at the age of 79. Gene is survived by his wife, Margaret Horn of Clovis, CA.; daughter, Barbara Stewart and son in law, Larry Stewart of Trabuco Canyon, CA.; son, Ken Horn of Hanford CA.; brother, John Horn of Rolinda, CA.; grandson, Zack Horn of Fresno, CA.; granddaughter, Lauren Stewart of San Diego, CA.; granddaughter, Kristie Goosic and grandson in law Adam Goosic, of Fresno, CA.; grandson, Sean Stewart of Irving, TX.; grandson, Greg Horn of Fresno, CA., great granddaughter's Emma Goosic, Scarlet Goosic, and Ivy Goosic of Fresno, CA; and great granddaughter Mia Stewart, of Irving, TX. Gene is preceded in death by father, Otis Horn of Tranquility, CA.; mother, Bernice Osborne of Fresno, CA.; and brother Carol Horn of Kerman, CA. Gene was born on December 5th, 1939 in Tranquility, CA to Otis Horn and Bernice (Horn) Osborne. Gene attended Tranquility High School. Gene served in the United States Army. Gene married Margaret Idleman on September 16, 1957. Gene owned an auto recycling business (Action Truck and Van) with his wife Margaret and son Ken. Gene was also a raisin farmer in Rolinda, CA. for many years. Gene and Margaret were active in the Fresno Street Rods car club and Gene built over 20 street rods of various years, makes and models. Gene's most famous car was the 33 Ford Crush, but he was also known for his award winning 34 Ford Phaeton. Building street rods was one of Gene's great joys in life. Gene rededicated his life to Christ in the 1980's and he was an active member of Woodpark Baptist Church and Sierra Heights Baptist Church. Gene enjoyed witnessing for Christ through a daily blog that he wrote from 1995 to the time that his multiple sclerosis made it where he could no longer write the blog. Through all of his pain and loss of ability through his 40 year fight with M.S., Gene remained a positive Christian witness and a prayer warrior to his family and friends. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th at 10am at Woodward Park Baptist Church, 1801 E Teague Avenue, Fresno, CA. with a reception to follow at the same location. A viewing will be held 4pm - 7pm on Friday, November 15th at Yost and Webb Funeral Home, 1002 T Street, Fresno, CA. The graveside service will be held at Garden Sunset Memorial Cemetary at 310 S. Goldenrod Avenue, Kerman, CA. immediately following the reception on Saturday, November 16th. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Gene Horn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Agnes Home Hospice for their efforts, care, and dedication on watching Gene's transition from this life to his heavenly abode. Eugene (Gene) Horn died Sunday, November 10th, surrounded by his family at his home in Clovis, CA at the age of 79. A funeral is scheduled for Saturday, November 16th at 10am at Woodward Park Baptist Church, 1801 E Teague Avenue, Fresno, CA. with a reception to follow at the same location. A viewing will be held 4pm - 7pm on Friday, November 15th at Yost and Webb Funeral Home, 1002 T Street, Fresno, CA. The graveside service will be held at Garden Sunset Memorial Cemetary at 310 S. Goldenrod Avenue, Kerman, CA. immediately following the reception on Saturday, November 16th. All are welcome to attend and celebrate the life of Gene Horn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Agnes Home Hospice for their efforts, care, and dedication on watching Gene's transition from this life to his heavenly abode. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 14, 2019 