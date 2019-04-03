Born in Bakersfield, California to John and Helen Nord, Gene was the second of five children. He made the choice to surrender his life to Christ as a youngster and faithfully served the Lord with his life. Gene farmed in the Kerman area for over 50 years before retiring in 2014, passing the farm responsibilities to his son, Will. Active in his church and community, Gene served in leadership roles for the Kerman Covenant Church and Rotary, and supported many organizations, projects, and missions during his life. Gene was preceded in death by his sister, Lorene, and brother, Gary. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his daughter Debbie and husband Ramon Esquivel, son Roger and wife Kristie, son Will and wife Julie, 9 grandchildren and 7 of their spouses, and 8 great-grandchildren, sister Maxine and husband Eldon Schmidt, brother Lee and wife Sharon, and sister-in-law Elaine Nord. The viewing will be at Yost & Webb Funeral Home on Thursday, April 4th from 6:30-8:00PM. A memorial service will be at Kerman Covenant Church at 10:30AM on Friday, April 5th, followed by sharing and lunch at the Kerman Community Center. Please direct any memorial donations to the following organizations: Kerman Covenant Church, Kerman Care Center and the Biblical Seminary at Fresno Pacific Univeristy.