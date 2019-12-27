Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eva H. Casas. View Sign Service Information Cherished Memories Memorial Chapel 3000 E. Tulare Street Fresno , CA 93721 (559)-320-1111 Service 10:00 AM Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora Fresno , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eva H. Casas, a long-time Fresno resident, died in Clovis on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born in Valtierrilla, Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico, where she still has extended family. Eva married Daniel Casas in Fresno in 1968. They were married for 40 years, until he passed in 2008. Eva had a lively personality and was devoted to all those at her Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church, her family and friends, her quilting and bowling groups, and her neighbors. She was always looking out for others and took charge of any situation. Though she will be missed by many in her community, 'Grandma Eva' was ready to go to Heaven and meet Jesus. Special thanks to those at Caring Heart Residential Living who cared for her so lovingly the past few weeks. Eva is survived by her extensive family; daughter, Diana Banuelos and husband Scott Gorton, and her children Joseph and Katherine Banuelos; Dan Casas and Kathy Eide, David and Rita Casas, Mary DeLaCruz, and their respective children, along with an entire community of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all of those whom she considered to be her family. Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora, in Fresno. Internment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Eva H. Casas, a long-time Fresno resident, died in Clovis on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the age of 77. She was born in Valtierrilla, Salamanca, Guanajuato, Mexico, where she still has extended family. Eva married Daniel Casas in Fresno in 1968. They were married for 40 years, until he passed in 2008. Eva had a lively personality and was devoted to all those at her Shrine of St. Therese Catholic Church, her family and friends, her quilting and bowling groups, and her neighbors. She was always looking out for others and took charge of any situation. Though she will be missed by many in her community, 'Grandma Eva' was ready to go to Heaven and meet Jesus. Special thanks to those at Caring Heart Residential Living who cared for her so lovingly the past few weeks. Eva is survived by her extensive family; daughter, Diana Banuelos and husband Scott Gorton, and her children Joseph and Katherine Banuelos; Dan Casas and Kathy Eide, David and Rita Casas, Mary DeLaCruz, and their respective children, along with an entire community of grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and all of those whom she considered to be her family. Services will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:00AM at the Shrine of St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora, in Fresno. Internment at St. Peter's Cemetery. Published in the Fresno Bee from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close