Penny Rodriguez was welcomed into Heaven on Sept. 22. She is survived by her husband Richie, three children, six grandkids, and two great grandkids. She was kind and loving soul and will be incredibly missed. Private services will be held on Oct. 5 at 1:30 p.m. at Smith Mountain Cemetery in Dinuba. Donations are welcomed on her GoFundMe page.

