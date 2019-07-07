Mrs. Evelyn Carolyn (Nunes) Arnold, born on July 11, 1925 in Lemoore, California, to the late Rosaline Nunes and the late John C. Nunes, passed away at age 93 on June 15, 2019 in Fresno, California. She graduated from Berkeley Business School. Evelyn was the loving wife of the late Laurence "Larry" Arnold. She was preceded in death by her sister Alice Nunes, brother Edward Nunes; and daughter, Dianne Marie Applegate Hicks and granddaughter Janeen Hicks Propes. Evelyn is survived by her son, Jack Applegate and wife Nancy; stepson, Christopher Arnold and wife Marion; stepdaughter, Pamela Arnold Barnett; 9 grandchildren; and 17 greatgrandchildren as well as niece Janet Nunes and nephew Edward "Guy" Nunes of Lemoore. Some of Evelyn's hobbies were watching baseball, especially her SF Giants; and bus trips to the Coast, Table Mountain or Chukchansi. Her volunteer time at The Discovery Shop was very important to her which she enjoyed for over ten years. She was an active member at the Guilds of Our Lady of Victory, Saint Anthony of Padua, and Holy Spirit. Donations in Evelyn's name to are welcome and appreciated. Friends and family can pay their respects at the funeral service on Friday, July 12 10:00 at Saint Anthony's. Burial is at Belmont Memorial Park with celebration to follow at Elite Event Center 4105 W. Figarden Drive at 1:00 p.m.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 7, 2019