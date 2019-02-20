Evelyn Crews

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Crews.

Evelyn Crews passed away on February 16, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1934. She was a teacher in the Burton School District in Porterville. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill. Evelyn leaves behind 5 children: Mike (Rhonda) Selma, David (Dana) Auburn, Larry (Ronna) Fresno, Sandy (Sam) Kelso, WA and Laurie (Marc) Elk Grove. She also had 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Donations can be made in her name to the Monache Band, Monache Band Parents Inc. PO Box 255, Porterville, CA 93258
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.