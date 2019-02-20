Evelyn Crews passed away on February 16, 2019. She was born on January 16, 1934. She was a teacher in the Burton School District in Porterville. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill. Evelyn leaves behind 5 children: Mike (Rhonda) Selma, David (Dana) Auburn, Larry (Ronna) Fresno, Sandy (Sam) Kelso, WA and Laurie (Marc) Elk Grove. She also had 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Donations can be made in her name to the Monache Band, Monache Band Parents Inc. PO Box 255, Porterville, CA 93258
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 20, 2019