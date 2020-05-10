Gail passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the age of 83. She graduated from Clovis High School in 1954 and California State University Fresno in 1958. After college, Gail taught grade school for three years and spent the rest of her life as a homemaker and a volunteer for local charities. Gail loved family, playing bridge with friends, farming oranges with her husband Gary and anything that involved music. She is survived by her son Doug Howard and his wife Tammy, her daughter Brenda Howard, her granddaughter Tiffany Howard, her grandson Lee Howard and his wife Stacey and two great-grandchildren, Austin and Andrew. In lieu of flowers, remembrances maybe made to American Cancer Society, 2222 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 201, Fresno, Ca 93711 or to donor's favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on May 10, 2020.