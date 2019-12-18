Long-time Fresno resident Evelyn Michigian passed away on Friday evening, Dec. 13th, at the California Armenian Home in Fresno. She was 94. She is survived by her sister, Alice Walker (Clovis), two nephews ~ Harry Kargenian (Tulare) and Bob Kargenian (Yorba Linda, CA) and a niece, Karen Michigian (Visalia). She was pre-deceased by her sister, Hermina Kargenian (Tulare) and brother, Arah Michigian (Tulare), and has cousins in Kingsburg, Southern CA, Las Vegas and Detroit, MI. Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 20th at the First Armenian Presbyterian Church in Fresno at 430 S. 1 st Street, with a viewing at 9 am, services at 9:30, lunch at 10:30 and interment at the Tulare District Cemetery at 1 pm. Flowers may be sent to the church, or in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to the church. The family is grateful to the staff at the California Armenian Home for their loving care of Evelyn in her final years.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 18, 2019