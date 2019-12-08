Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Ritter. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:00 AM Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Evelyn Marie Ritter, age 73 of Fresno, was surrounded by her family during her passing on November 28, 2019. Evelyn was born to the late Joe & Delia Neves in Fresno, CA on November 10, 1946. She is survived by her daughter Lisa Grilione and her husband Dennis and her two grandchildren Alexis & Nicolo. She is also survived by her brothers and sister Joe Neves, Sylvia Castillo, Jim Neves, Daniel Neves, Patrick Neves, and Marty Neves as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her sister Yolanda Flores. A loving mother and grandmother, homemaker and retired Salesperson, Evelyn was an extraordinary cook and was always busy with arts & crafts, watching NASCAR, playing the penny & nickel slots at the Indian casinos, attending concerts, the Red Hat Society, multiple bunco groups, wine tasting, and traveling the world. Services will be held at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with a Recitation of the Rosary at 10:00 am and Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30 am. Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 8, 2019

