Everett Hale Krippner, peacefully passed away December 7, 2019 in Fresno, CA. He was 97 years old, born in Spokane, WA August 3, 1922. His family moved to Seattle, WA where he attended local schools, was a charter member of Cub Scout Troop 144, founded by his father in 1929. Active in the Boy Scouts he earned his Eagle Scout at age 13. After graduating from Roosevelt High School, he enrolled in the University of Washington as a Forestry major. At the news of Pearl Harbor, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps, becoming a B24 bomber pilot stationed in the Pacific. During his pilot training, he met his wife, Virginia Cain, and they married in 1944. After WWII, they settled in Dos Palos. In 1951, he was reactivated into the U.S. Air Force for the Korean War. After returning, he ran a dairy and farmed in Dos Palos during which time he earned his teaching credential and Master's Degree in Education at Fresno State. He was a teacher and later became Principal at Dos Palos Elementary School. He coached baseball, was a Boy Scout Leader, played Santa for many years, and active in the Masonic Lodge and Kiwanis Club in Dos Palos. He became Superintendent of the Dos Palos Joint Union Elementary School District, retired as a Lt. Colonel from the US Air Force Air National Guard. After he retired from the school district, he moved to Santa Cruz, CA and later to Snohomish, WA, where he continued as a member of Kiwanis and was an active member of his church. He returned to California to live in Yosemite Lakes Park in Coarsegold, CA and was a member of the Yosemite Lakes Community Church. He was a substitute teacher after retirement, and was devoted to his family. He was an avid coin and stamp collector, loved to play golf, go camping and fishing, and also loved the outdoors, traveling and participating in church activities. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Ethel Krippner, wife Virginia Cain Krippner, 2 brothers, Robert and Howard Krippner, and sister, Jeanne Krippner Rowland. He is survived by his 5 children - Anne Krippner Falaschi, Robert Krippner, Kathryn Krippner Carter, Virginia (Gini) Krippner and Merrie Lee Krippner John; 8 grandchildren: Michelle and Michael Akers, Stephanie Krippner Child, Sarah Krippner Jensen, Christine Machado, Carol Machado Craig, Steffan and Christopher John, 17 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A Memorial Service will be January 19, 2020, Dos Palos Methodist Church, 1934 Marguerite St., at 3 p.m