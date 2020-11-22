F. Alan Carlton, Jr.

January 13, 1919 - October 14, 2020

San Diego, California - Captain Freelin Alan Carlton, known as Alan or Junior, went home to be with his Lord on October 14, 2020, just 3 months shy of his 102nd birthday.

He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 13, 1919, son of Freelin A. and Eugenia C. (Cortner) Carlton. He had one older sister, Cary (Fletcher) and one younger, Lorraine (Skoda). He met his lifelong sweetheart, Jeanne Nellie Holmquist at church, and they married on March 28, 1942 in Gary, Indiana.

Graduating from Wheaton College, he started medical school at Indiana University, but because of World War II, left to join the Army Air Corps, becoming a B-24 pilot in England. Alan was shot down on his 14th bombing mission over Germany, was captured, and spent 16 months in Stalag Luft 1 until liberated by the Russians. His significant decorations include the Purple Heart, two Air Medals, the EAME Campaign Medal with one battle star, and the POW Medal. He also received the French Legion of Honor Medal with the rank of Chevalier on July 26, 2016.

After the war, Alan worked for Sears, Roebuck, and the couple followed Alan's parents to Phoenix, Arizona, where their two daughters were born. He managed the quaint downtown Sears store in Flagstaff, Arizona for 3 years, and the family moved to Fresno in 1962, where he was the Sears Personnel Manager until 1970. He was well respected and hired many people for their first jobs. He then worked in Sears corporate management in Whittier, CA until retirement. Alan and Jeanne settled in Rancho Bernardo, CA. where he sold real estate. He was active in the community; as a Kiwanis president, a member of Oaks North Country Club, selling poppies for the American Legion, and carrying the POW flag in the RB Veteran's Day ceremony for many years.

Alan loved music, played both the piano and trumpet, and enjoyed singing and leading choirs in the Baptist church for many years. He was a gifted watercolor artist, and he and Jeanne were talented ballroom dancers. The couple joined Alan's siblings on over 60 cruises throughout their retirement. He followed all sports, competed in tennis tournaments, played golf weekly, and attended his last Padres' game at age 100.

For his 100th birthday, he received salvaged parts from his crashed B-24, found in Germany.

Alan's beloved wife, Jeanne, went home November 10, 2016. He leaves behind his daughters Luanne Carlton Lucas and husband Les, Janice Sue Foreman and husband Mark; two grandchildren, Jonathan Mark Foremen and wife Emily, who have two children, Daisy and Elliot, and Timothy David Foremen and wife Andrea, who have two children, Jett and Layla.

We all miss his quick smile and enthusiasm for life, his humble, grateful attitude, and his encouraging words.

Alan was laid to rest on October 26, at Dearborn Memorial Park in Poway, CA with a military honor detail. A social distance-outside service is being held at North Coast Calvary Chapel on November 22, 2020. For photos or to sign guestbook, please see Poway-Bernardo Mortuary website.

.





