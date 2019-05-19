Pauline started life in Kansas City, MO on Aug. 28, 1921, and left Fresno for Heaven on May 2, 2019. She moved to Fresno in 1949 where she met Robert E. Russell. They were married almost 50 years before he passed away. Pauline was a secretary at Fresno High School and at Fresno State College. She was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, then First Baptist Church. Pauline was always young at heart, laughed easily and loved to be "on the go." She treasured her many best friends, and above all, loved the Lord. Pauline is missed by her children, Jill and Wes Thiessen, Jack and Beverly Russell; grandson, Rick Russell; great grands, Riley and Zachary, and her dear friend and companion, Charles Betts. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Glenda Russell, and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens on Sat. May 25 at 10:00 A.M. Remembrances may be made to Hinds Hospice or to San Joaquin Gardens Endowment Fund, 5555 N Fresno St, Fresno CA 93710.
Published in the Fresno Bee on May 19, 2019