Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for F. Pauline Russell. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens The Terraces at San Joaquin Gardens View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Published in the Fresno Bee on May 19, 2019

