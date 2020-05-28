Fay Beverline Harper, known as Betty and Bev, passed peacefully at St. Agnes hospital on Tuesday, May 19th, one day before her 85th birthday. Born in Missouri during the Depression in 1935, her family moved to California when she was a child. She worked hard on her parent's chicken ranch and attended school in Reedley. Bev married John Harper. They had 3 children, Thomas, Paul, and Kathy. They bought a house in Fresno which she decorated beautifully. She was always a gracious hostess at family gatherings. Bev earned her degree in education from Fresno State University and was a beloved teacher, spending most of her career at Slater Elementary. She continued in education after retirement tutoring at-home students in Orange Cove. She was an active participant in a teachers dinner club and loved her class reunions. Ms. Harper was known to be a good and faithful friend to all. Bev was an avid reader and delighted in discussing authors and politics. She was able to follow the news to the end, and had lively, well founded discussions with her family and friends. She enjoyed working out at the gym and made many friends. She encouraged her daughter, Kathy, to follow her dream in tennis and was an avid fan of professional tennis. The tennis channel was a must! She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She thought the world of them! Bev loved to travel and toured Italy, Greece, China, Israel and Egypt, and was thoughtful about bringing home souvenirs. Family was always first for Bev. When Paul became ill, she cared for him until she entered Fairwinds Assisted Living. Bev is predeceased by her parents and her brothers. She is survived by her 3 children; Thomas Harper [Faith], Paul Harper, and Kathy Gonzalez; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Boice Funeral Home in Clovis, California is handling the final arrangements. Interment will be private due to virus restrictions, and a memorial service has been postponed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store