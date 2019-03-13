Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Faye Coyle. View Sign

With profound sadness we announce the passing of beloved mother and devoted friend, Faye Beatrice Coyle, age 87. She passed away March 9th due to a short bout with cancer in Fresno, CA. She was born September 13, 1931 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Lester and Helen Turnbaugh and grew up in Chowchilla, CA. After entering college at Fresno State, she met and married Bob Coyle and was married for 59 years. Bob and Faye had a wonderful marriage that set an example for many and enjoyed years of travel all over the world before his passing in 2012. Faye was an incredible woman who began her career as a teacher and went on to help her husband through law school and have a family. As a true teacher at heart, she taught her kids to use common sense and to "do the right thing", something she and Bob stayed true to their whole lives. Faye was very loving and generous to everyone she met, which is why the Coyle household was always the place to be for friends and relatives. She was involved in many organizations including Kappa Alpha Theta, Junior League, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, PTA and LARCS. She was welcoming to one and all and everyone loved her genuine personality. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts. Faye is survived by her sister Jean Akens of Kingman, AZ; her son and his wife Robert and Kim Coyle; her daughter and her husband Barbara and Michael Vellone and her grandchildren, Matt Vellone, Sydney Coyle, Morgan Vellone and Hunter Coyle. Funeral services will be held at The Chapel of the Light, 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, CA 93728 on March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer's Research Association or . With profound sadness we announce the passing of beloved mother and devoted friend, Faye Beatrice Coyle, age 87. She passed away March 9th due to a short bout with cancer in Fresno, CA. She was born September 13, 1931 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Lester and Helen Turnbaugh and grew up in Chowchilla, CA. After entering college at Fresno State, she met and married Bob Coyle and was married for 59 years. Bob and Faye had a wonderful marriage that set an example for many and enjoyed years of travel all over the world before his passing in 2012. Faye was an incredible woman who began her career as a teacher and went on to help her husband through law school and have a family. As a true teacher at heart, she taught her kids to use common sense and to "do the right thing", something she and Bob stayed true to their whole lives. Faye was very loving and generous to everyone she met, which is why the Coyle household was always the place to be for friends and relatives. She was involved in many organizations including Kappa Alpha Theta, Junior League, Girl Scouts, Cub Scouts, PTA and LARCS. She was welcoming to one and all and everyone loved her genuine personality. She will be missed dearly and forever in our hearts. Faye is survived by her sister Jean Akens of Kingman, AZ; her son and his wife Robert and Kim Coyle; her daughter and her husband Barbara and Michael Vellone and her grandchildren, Matt Vellone, Sydney Coyle, Morgan Vellone and Hunter Coyle. Funeral services will be held at The Chapel of the Light, 1620 W. Belmont Avenue, Fresno, CA 93728 on March 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations may be made the Alzheimer's Research Association or . Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.