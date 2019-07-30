Fr. Finian McGinn

Service Information
Wake
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Old Mission Santa Barbara
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Old Mission Santa Barbara
Obituary
Fr. Finian John McGinn passed into eternal life at age 84 on July 25, 2019 in Vista, CA. Fr. Finian's profound influence on the lives of Valley families cannot be measured. Services will be at Old Mission Santa Barbara: Wake/Rosary, Sun, Aug 4, 7 pm; Mass of Resurrection, Mon, Aug 5, 10:30 am. Donations may be made to the St. Barbara Province Fraternal Care Trust, 1500 34th Ave. Oakland, CA 94601, or to Franciscan School of Theology, Finian McGinn Fund, 5995 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 30, 2019
