Fr. Finian John McGinn passed into eternal life at age 84 on July 25, 2019 in Vista, CA. Fr. Finian's profound influence on the lives of Valley families cannot be measured. Services will be at Old Mission Santa Barbara: Wake/Rosary, Sun, Aug 4, 7 pm; Mass of Resurrection, Mon, Aug 5, 10:30 am. Donations may be made to the St. Barbara Province Fraternal Care Trust, 1500 34th Ave. Oakland, CA 94601, or to Franciscan School of Theology, Finian McGinn Fund, 5995 Alcala Park, San Diego, CA 92110.
Published in the Fresno Bee on July 30, 2019