Flo went to be with Jesus on February 15, 2019, at the age of 81. She resided in Roseville CA since 1999. Before that she lived in Sanger CA. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Larry Brogan, her daughter Terry Irwin, her grandchildren Michelle Pearce, Brandon Quinn, Christopher Quinn and Michael Askew; Four great grandchildren and Three Great-great grandchildren. Flo worked for the Internal Revenue Service in Fresno. She retired in 1996, after 20 years of service. Services will be on February 25 th, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Cairns Funeral Home in Reedley CA. Remembrances may be sent to the .