Florence Cacciatore

Flo passed away after a long illness. She was born in Oahu, Hawaii making her way to the states after joining the Army. She left the army an E4 Sergeant. Flo attended an Instructor's Seminar at Washington State College for "Teaching Electronics", and Seattle OIC for Mechanical Electronics. She was an instructor at Coopervision IOL and later enjoyed Landscapping. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, fishing, writing poetry, and drawing. Flo's favorite thing in life were her 4 Miniature Pinschers. From a family of 10 children, Flo was the youngest girl and was beautiful, funny, and smart. She will be missed by all that knew her. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

