Florence Cacciatore
Flo passed away after a long illness. She was born in Oahu, Hawaii making her way to the states after joining the Army. She left the army an E4 Sergeant. Flo attended an Instructor's Seminar at Washington State College for "Teaching Electronics", and Seattle OIC for Mechanical Electronics. She was an instructor at Coopervision IOL and later enjoyed Landscapping. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, fishing, writing poetry, and drawing. Flo's favorite thing in life were her 4 Miniature Pinschers. From a family of 10 children, Flo was the youngest girl and was beautiful, funny, and smart. She will be missed by all that knew her. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jeff Carrano
Family
July 18, 2020
I had 50 trees planted in your memory! I'm not sure where they will be but they will be touching the sky to reach you! I know how much you loved nature, flowers, trees, plants.
Lin
Family
July 18, 2020
The DS family will miss Flo.
Paula Utegg
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Flos kindness and sense of humor. We had a blast when I used to help her train her little Min Pin many years ago. RIP Flo
Kathi Sheldon
July 17, 2020
She was a wonderful lady . We will miss you .
Heather
Friend
July 17, 2020
I Will always remember Flo as a friend and someone who loved her little doggy's. Raven, her minpin was so very important to her. They are together agian. She will be missed here on earth.
Patricia Finch
Friend
July 17, 2020
My sweet, sweet Flo. Always kind. And that dry sense of humor. We will miss you so much. You were one of a kind. Sending you hugs in Heaven.
Shawne & Bernie
Family
July 17, 2020
May God grant comfort to all that knew Flo as they mourn her passing and celebrate her life! She may be gone from this world but, she'll live on in your hearts!
Jeff Pedo
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
Flo was one of the most caring person I knew. Loved life and loved her sister in law and her beautiful furbabies. She was a true animal lover. She will be truly missed not only by me but many others. She will be forever in my heart and never forgotten. She is now with her two fur kids Raven and Skye. May Flo Rest In Peace. Love Betty and Mouse.
Betty Diehl
Family
July 17, 2020
Lin Dellanina
July 17, 2020
Baby-Mou... I miss you more than words can say! I cannot believe you are gone.... but you will ALWAYS be in my heart. I love you!
Lin Dellanina
Family
