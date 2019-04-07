Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Loughney. View Sign

Florence Julia Loughney was born on December 13, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois and passed at home peacefully on March 28, 2019. One day after graduating high school, she joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a stenographer. Shortly after, she transferred from the Chicago Bureau office to the Los Angeles Bureau office where she met the handsome FBI agent, John CF Loughney. John and Flo became engaged and later married. After transferring to the Fresno Bureau office, John and Flo welcomed four children: John, Margaret, Monica, and Michael. All four children attended St. Anthony's parochial school and San Joaquin Memorial High School. John and Flo were proud to have the opportunity to provide a Catholic education to their children. John passed away in 2004 with Flo at his bedside. Flo was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, of 46 years. She is survived by her children and their spouses, John and Julie Loughney, Margaret and Blair Olsen, Monica and Tom McGuire, and Mike and Kris Loughney. She is also survived by her grandchildren and great grandchildren Meghan and Jerrett Thomason, Katey Olsen and Joseph Wnorowski (Jacob and Jillian), Cody Olsen, Tommy and Brie McGuire (Colton and Ellison), Kimberly and Andrew Hunter (James), Courtney McGuire, Haley Loughney, Brittney Loughney, and Adam Loughney. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 9 at 6:00pm and Rosary will be at 7:00pm. This will be at Farewell Funeral Services at 660 W. Locust #101 in Fresno. Funeral services will be held at St Anthony of Padua Catholic Church located at 5770 N. Maroa Avenue on Wednesday, April 10th at 10:00am. Internment at St. Peter's Cemetery will follow. Remembrances may be sent to Nancy Hinds Hospice, 2490 W. Shaw Avenue, Fresno. Funeral Home Farewell Funeral Service - Fresno

660 W. Locust Ave. #101

Fresno , CA 93650

