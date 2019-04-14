Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Florence H. Schmall was born on March 19, 1923 to August and Marie Katherine Huber in Kerman, California. She passed away peacefully on April 10, 2019 in Fresno, CA, at the age of 96. She graduated from Kerman High School and married Alfred Schmall November 8, 1941. They were married 63 years. Together they worked hard farming, investing in real estate, and raising their family. Since childhood Florence was involved in farming. She appreciated God's creation in her thriving gardens and their vineyards. Florence is preceded in death by her parents, August and Marie Katherine Huber, brother, Albert Huber, her husband, Alfred, sister Dorothy Stumpf, and son, Kenneth Schmall. She is survived by her sister, Bernice Scheidt, her son, Raymond and his wife Denise, her son, Robert and his wife Sharon, daughter-in-law Kathy Schmall, grandchildren, Floyd Schmall, Debbie Pilegard, Janet Kiessling, Jennifer Lucas, Amy Schmall, Stephen Schmall, John, Cindy, and Michael Schmall and many loving nephews, nieces, great-grandchildren, great nephews and nieces, great-great relations, friends and family members. She was blessed with long time care givers, Ginia Riveria and Carolyn Johnston. A Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Service will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10:30am. A Graveside Service will follow at Fresno Memorial Gardens, 175 S. Cornelia Fresno, CA 93706. The service will be led by Pastor John Saethre of Immanuel Lutheran Church. Remembrances may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church, 5955 S. Elm, Fresno, CA 93706. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292

202 North Teilman

Fresno , CA 937061310

