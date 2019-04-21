Gracious and loving, Fong Jeong Gong passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Fresno at the age of 97. Born in Canton, China on May 11, 1921, she arrived in the US when she was seventeen and married Gong Wah. With her family, she worked on vegetable farms in Madera and then Fresno. Later for enjoyment, she continued to be an avid gardener growing flowers and Chinese vegetables. She leaves her children and their spouses, James H. and Mary Ann Gong, Sylvia and Dennis Chinn, Kathy and Stan Ishimoto, all of Fresno, CA, her grandchildren Brad, Jenelle, Stacey, Derek, Brian, Lance, Dina, and ten great-grandchildren. She is also remembered lovingly by Merry Gong Loo. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gong Wah, her brother, William Jeong, and by Quai Gong Chu, Cam Gong Don, Joe H. Gong, Charles H. Gong, Henry H. Gong, and Eddie H. Gong. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4:00PM to 7:00PM. Funeral services will be held at First Chinese Baptist Church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00AM. Memorial donations may be made in Fong's name to: First Chinese Baptist Church, 6080 North Angus Street, Fresno, CA 93710. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292