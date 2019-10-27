The family of Foster Lyon sadly announces his passing on October 23rd in Clovis. He was born on February 12, 1934 in Bakersfield, California to Foster and Viola Lyon. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Richard and James Rogers. Foster is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Bryan (and wife Brenda) Gilbert; daughter, Megan (and husband Chad) Evans. Foster also leaves behind four grandchildren, Tyler Gilbert, Andrew Gilbert, Avery Evans and Jace Evans. They will all miss their Papa very much. Brother in-law Bob Bretz and sister-in-law Margaret also left behind to mourn his loss. At his request, no service will be held. A special thank you to the staff of Hinds Hospice and Green Gables for the excellent care he received.