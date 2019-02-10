It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of Francelle Farmer. She was the first child born to Eugene and Alda Rackley on July 12, 1937 in Burneyville, Oklahoma. After a five year courageous battle with breast cancer, Francelle died at home on Thursday, January 31, 2019 with her daughter, Vikki by her side. It is hard to summarize Francelle's amazing life in one short piece, as her 81 years were filled with incredible experiences with her work at the Fresno Police Department, traveling with her husband, Pete, family and friends, and the gatherings, reunions, and holidays with family. It was always the people in her life that brought her the most joy. Her family was the most important and there wasn't anything she wouldn't have unselfishly and lovingly done for her family. Our comfort comes from the knowledge that she is now with loved ones and the Lord, enjoying the rewards in heaven for which she richly deserves. The entire family is blessed for the gift of Francelle's presence in their lives. Francelle was reunited in heaven with her husband, Pete Farmer; parents, Eugene and Alda Rackley; and brother, Charles Rackley. Francelle is survived by her daughter, Vikki Montoya and husband, Mike; brothers, Donald Rackley and Larry Rackley; and sisters, Kathy Martin and husband, Chet, Tammie Gustafson and husband, Jim. She is also survived by Chris Montoya and many nieces, nephews, and countless friends. Visitaition will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, CA 93657, on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. A Celebration of her Life will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 810 Bethel Ave., Sanger, CA 93657 on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 10:00 AM. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery, 568 S. Rainbow Road, Sanger CA 93657 on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555