FRANCES ENGINEER CASTIGLIONE passed away on June 7, 2020 to be with her Lord at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husband Pete in 2000. Frances was born May 19, 1926 in her maternal grandparent's grocery store apartment in Fresno, California. Frances was raised in Fresno, graduated from Fresno Tech High School, and worked as a bank teller. Shortly after she met the love of her life, Pete Castiglione, and married him at age 18. They had 3 children. During her empty-nesting years, Frances took up painting as a hobby and developed quite a talent. She was a homemaker for over 70 years and loved her family. She liked to travel and could literally "live out of a suitcase." Frances is survived by her son Phillip and wife Paula; son Ralph and wife Karen; daughter Jeannie and husband Jerry Lung; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great granddaughter. The Castiglione and Lung families extend their thanks and appreciation to EVERYONE at Caring Heart Residential Home for their excellent care. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private services will be held. Please contact the family for further information. Remembrances may be made to Northpark Community Church at 2297 E. Shepherd Ave, Fresno, CA 93720.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store