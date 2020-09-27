Francisco Flores, 60, of Clovis, CA, passed on Sep 16. When he left this world, he had his 2 sons, Isaac 'Kapena' & Zacharias 'Palani' by his side. Born to Arturo & Aurora Flores on Mar 15, 1960, he was 1 of 15 children that were raised in Firebaugh, CA. Frank graduated from Firebaugh High in 1979. He then enlisted in the US Navy & was stationed at Kaneohe Bay, HI, where he married the mother of his children, Darlene Kalepa-Flores. A gift to this world he was taken too soon. Frank will always be remembered for having the heart of a giant, and for his wise and thoughtful nature. Up to his final breath he carried a deep love for his two sons.

