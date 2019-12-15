Frank P. Alvarado passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 4, 2019 in Selma, Ca. Frank was Born near Pleasanton, Texas on June 7, 1921. In 1942 he joined the U.S. Navy and served in World War ll. Our Dad Married the Love of his life, Connie (Ledesma) Alvarado in 1948. He was preceded in Death By his Parents Francisco Alvarado and Feliciana (Villareal) Alvarado, 13 Siblings, 2 Grandsons. Our Dad is survived by his wife of 71yrs. Connie Alvarado, Daughters Martie Alvarado, Phyllis English (Joe), Frances Quintana (Ismael), Penny Salinas (Randy). 7 Grandchildren, 15 Gr.Grandchildren, 2 Gr. Gr. Grandchildren. In 1949 he started off as an Agent for American National Ins. he was very passionate about helping families with there Insurance needs. He was promoted to Manager and opened an Office in Selma. Retired at the age of 62. He had plenty of Stories he loved to share with Family and Friends. We Will Miss His jokes and good sense of Humor. Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Selma, Ca. Dec. 16, 2019, 12:00 noon, Rosary, Mass, Cemetery and Reception following.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Dec. 15, 2019