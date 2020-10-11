1/1
Frank Miranda
1932 - 2020
Frank Miranda
January 15, 1932 - September 30, 2020
Selma, California - Francisco "Frank" C. Miranda, born on January 15, 1932 in Los Angeles, CA, passed away in Selma, CA on the 30th of September, at the age of 88 years old.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Gloria M. Miranda, and his son, Frank Miranda Jr.
He is survived by his children: Irene Glasco, Charles Miranda and wife Shirley, Sam Miranda, Rachelle Griffin and husband Robert, and Monica Ramirez; also by his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Frank's occupations included Farmer, Life Insurance Agent, Charter Bus Company Owner, and Supervisor for Fresno City Transit. He proudly served his country in the Korean War, with the 1st Marine Division, 3rd Battalion, 7th Regiment.
Frank was happiest when he was with his family, who enjoyed his quiet disposition and witty sense of humor. He stayed active by spending time maintaining his ranch, manicuring the yard, and exercising daily. He made many trips with his friends to Laughlin, NV and still has some outstanding bets on the books.
A viewing will be held on Monday, October 12th from 4PM to 6PM at Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home, 2345 McCall Ave, in Selma. All are welcome to attend.
The funeral service will be limited to immediate family only due to current public health concerns.


Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thomas Marcom Funeral Home - Selma
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Marcom Funeral Home - Selma
2345 North McCall
Selma, CA 93662-
(559) 896-2261
