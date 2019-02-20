Frank was born in Fresno, graduated from RHS, Class of 1960. Frank's 35 yr career was in the title and escrow business. More recently was working with Realty Concepts as sales broker, then putting career aside to caregiver for the past 5 years. Survived by his wife of 58 years, Sharon Lynn Forston; son Frank III (Emilia), of Puerto Vallarta; sister Karen Sudjian-Pearson (Mike), families and friends.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 20, 2019