FRANKLIN MARIUS HANSEN
November 8, 1932 - October 13, 2020
FRESNO, California - Franklin Marius Hansen was born on November 8, 1932 in Fresno, California, the only child to Marius and Clara Hansen of Tranquillity, California. His childhood was spent on the Ranch where his father and grandfather farmed. In 1945 his parents opened Hansen Building Materials and Supplies. As a student, Franklin was active in the Boy Scouts and earned his Eagle Scout Badge. He graduated from Tranquillity Union High School, class of 1950 and then he attended Armstrong Business College in Oakland. He was drafted in 1952 and served two years in the United States Army stationed in Korea. He returned home and began working with his parents in Tranquillity. He also worked for Volanti Concrete in Kerman as a cement mason pouring concrete. He loved his work and made many lifelong friends who he worked alongside to pour sidewalks, curbs and gutters in the small towns throughout Fresno County. In 1959 he worked for his Uncle Vic in Sacramento pouring curbs and gutters for a housing development. When that job was done, he bought a Diamond T dump truck and pup trailer. He hauled dirt in and out of Fresno County for years, even teaching some of his kids how to drive the dump truck. He earned his contractor's license and started building and remodeling homes. He loved to be out on the job. He volunteered as president for the public utilities board for many years. After his father passed, he and his mother ran the shop together until 2007 when she retired. Franklin's health forced him, unwillingly, to retire in 2016. He and his wife, Marie, raised 5 children through the, "yours, mine, and ours" scenario. He loved all of his kids and was proud of them. Franklin was a charismatic, loving person and he made good friends throughout his lifetime. He loved gathering with friends to celebrate the 4th of July with a barbeque by the pool. He also enjoyed "Cousin Lunches" where his first cousins gathered for lunch periodically during their retirement years. Throughout his life he made many close friends that he considered adopted family. The Babshoff family was one he considered as his adopted family during the last 10 years of his life. Franklin was preceded in death by his father, Marius, his mother, Clara, his wife Marie, his daughter Terry Swieso, and his granddaughter Allison Daly. He leaves behind his children: Valarie (Mark) Cooper, Ricky (Sherri) Brewer, Joey Brewer, and Victoria (Mark) Salwasser; grandchildren: Jordan (Rick) Lyons, Jason Swieso, James Gallimore, Tyler (Malia) Brewer, Chris (Corissa) Brewer, Travis (Brittany) Brewer, Kyle Brewer, Ashleigh (Corey) Sylvester, Joey (Tori) Brewer, Mitchell (Tiffany) Brewer, Drake (Alejandra) Salwasser, Shane Salwasser, and Audra Salwasser; great-grandchildren: Tule Gallimore, Kaiya Brewer, Violet Brewer, Treyton and Avery Sylvester, Sloan and Sophie Brewer, Peyton and Calvin Brewer.
Franklin entered Heaven on October 13, 2020. A celebration of his life will be shared on November 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the C.P.D.E.S. Hall in Easton at 172 West Jefferson. Please govern yourself according to suggested pandemic precautions. The family asks that in lieu of flowers remembrances be made to the Tranquility Methodist Church, P. O. Box 425, Tranquillity, CA 93668 the or to the San-Tran Lions Club Scholarship Fund P. O. Box 694, Tranqillity, CA 93668 or your favorite charity
.