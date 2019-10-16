Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fred W. Fitchhorn. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Woodward Park Send Flowers Obituary

In high school, Fred was an outstanding 3-sport athlete who as an adult continued his love of sports by playing tennis, running races (including marathons) with the Fresno Joggers and avidly following all Pac12 athletic teams, especially in football and basketball. A long standing member of the First Presbyterian Church, Fred liked nothing better than meeting his good friends for coffee and conversation and a chance to rehash the day's events. His kind heart, silly sense of humor and genuine interest in others will be sorely missed by those who knew him. A celebration of Fred's life will take place on October 27th from 1:00PM to 3:00PM at Woodward Park. Published in the Fresno Bee on Oct. 16, 2019 On Friday October 4th, Fred William Fitchhorn, loving (and lovable) husband and dad, passed away at the age of 88. He is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Mary Jo, son Tim, daughter-in-law Lillian, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Kay Bertken, and grandchildren Dustin and Maya. A graduate of Denair High School, Modesto Junior College and Fresno State University, Fred spent a thirty year career serving the people of Fresno County through his work in the Department of Social Services. After retiring, he often volunteered providing information and assistance in the visitor center of the historic Fresno Water Tower.

