Freda Fay Strickland Trujillo, 73, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 in Fresno after a short illness. She was born on April 28, 1946, in Sanger, CA to Clyde T. and Beatrice Strickland. She worked for the Internal Revenue Service for many years until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Beatrice Strickland; sisters; Ruby Callan, Josie Dorene Bobo and brother Kenneth Strickland. She is survived by her husband Benny, step children and step grandchildren; her brother Dwane Strickland (Maureen), many nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends and her beloved cat "Blackie". Visitation will be held at Palm La Paz Funeral Home 2983 Tulare Street. Fresno, CA 93721 on Sunday November 17,2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be at the St. Peters Cemetery 264 N. Blythe Avenue, Fresno CA 93706 on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Donations may be made to the or to the .
Published in the Fresno Bee from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019