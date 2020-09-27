On Saturday, September 19, 2020, Freda Pauline Tosi passed away in her home at the age of 94. Freda was the second youngest of 7 children, born on July 6, 1926 in Oklahoma City, OK to Terrel and Edna Wells. Freda moved to California at the age of 7during the Dust Bowl migration and remained in Fresno until her death. Freda married Fred Roy Tosi in 1949 and worked as both a switchboard and elevator operator. Freda and Fred raised 2 children, Randall and Cindy. Freda is survived by her 2 children, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Freda was passionate about family and played an active role in her grandchildrens' lives. A devout Christian, Freda served as the spiritual mentor to her family and often led them to Sunday church service. Freda was an avid tennis lover and enjoyed going to the gym, continuing to exercise until her final months. She enjoyed card games such as poker and gin rummy, so much so that she taught her young grandchildren how to play. Freda touched countless lives and was referred to by many as Mama Freda. She was known for her steadfast devotion to family. loving spirit, self-deprecating sense of humor, and, above all else, her unwavering faith. Memorial donations in Freda's honor may be made to Gateway City Church in Clovis, California.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store