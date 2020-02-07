Freddie Dee Boydstun (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Sanger Cemetery
Obituary
Mr. Boydstun, a resident of Sanger, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Barbara, married one day short of 58 years; sons, Jim, Scott, and Dirk Boydstun; daughter-in-laws, Karen and Ana; and his 5 grandchildren, Devyn, Jacob, Danae, Abby, and Maddy. Visitation will be held at Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Sanger Cemetery on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM. Wallin's Sanger Funeral Home, 1524 9th Street, Sanger, California (559)875-6555
Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 7, 2020
