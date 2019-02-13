Obituary Guest Book View Sign

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frederick J. Cordova Sr. He passed away peacefully at the age of 76 on February 6, 2019 surrounded by family. Frederick was born on December 19, 1942 in Fresno, Ca, raised in Pinedale, Ca. Frederick proudly served in the United States Army as a paratrooper and then worked for the City of Fresno Solid Waste for 35 years. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Jess and Trina; his daughter Karen and his grandson Freddie III. Frederick is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years Lupe; his sons Ronald and Frederick; his daughter Denise; his six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held at Stephens & Bean Chapel on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m., followed by a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint Agnes Roman Catholic Church in Pinedale on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292 Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 13, 2019

