Fred passed away peacefully at his home on March 1, 2019, at the age of 90. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle. A friend to all he met, always having time to listen. Fred was a proud long-time resident of Fresno since 1957. Fred was employed by Parke-Davis Pharmaceutical Company for 39 years, retiring in 1994. While Fred graduated from San Jose State University, his heart belonged to Fresno State University where he was the President of both the Fresno State Alumni Association and the Bulldog Foundation. He was honored with a permanent appointment as an Executive Trustee of the Foundation, his dedication to FSU ran over 6 decades. In 2006 Fred was selected as the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Bulldog Foundation. He also served his community in various official capacities for the South Fresno Lions Club. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Dee Ann; his two sons, Chris and Eric; and his sister, Helen Lawler of Atherton. As a man of faith, he was comforted by the Word of God in his final days. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Godspeed Fred. Remembrances may be made to The Bulldog Foundation, Fresno State , P.O. Box 26267, Fresno, CA 93729-6267 or Fresno State Alumni Association Smittcamp Alumni House, 2625 E Matoian Way, SH124 Fresno, Calif. 93740-8000.
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019