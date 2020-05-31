Frederick Jamin
Fred Jamin, 79, passed peacefully at his home on May 23rd. Fred was a long time resident of Fresno where he raised a family, worked as a grocery manager, and later ran a successful landscape business. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and in retirement loved spending time tending to his property in South Carolina. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Kelly and Mark Morizono; son Phillip Jamin; and three grandchildren: Kendall Morizono, Michael B. Morizono & Siera Morizono.

Published in Fresno Bee on May 31, 2020.
