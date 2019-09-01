Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Frieda Cook, age 96, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, August 23, 2019. She was born to Amalia and Philip Herzog in Fresno on July 15, 1923. She is preceded in death by her Husband Donald R. Cook on February 14, 1998 and her two sisters Helen Streit and Esther Lima. She leaves behind her three children; Tommy L. Cook (Patti), Cheryl (Reinero) Cook, and Robert D. Cook (Peggy); seven grandaughters, Jessica (Stephen) Baker, Jaclyn (Jon) Condo, Julie (Kevin) Donohoe, Kimberly (Chuck) Lowe, Danelle (Victor) Salazar, Donna (Paul) Lambert and Laura (Derek) Marchini; 18 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews. Frieda and her husband Donald R. Cook started a small appliance repair shop on California Street in West Fresno in 1947 which eventually evolved into Cook's Communications, a family owned business. Frieda's parents were Volga River Germans who were born in Russia near the small village of Kukkus. Due to the Bolshevik Revolution they began their exile in 1920 and entered the U.S. in 1922 and settled in Fresno. Frieda was an active member of the Free Evangelical Lutheran Cross Church for years. She will be remembered as a loving and loyal wife and as Don used to brag "The best dressed woman in town." She loved her pet dogs and supported various dog rescue causes. She particularly enjoyed spending time at her home in Shell Beach during Fresno's hot summers. A special "Thank You" is given by her family to the home care staff who provided excellent care over the past year. At Frieda's request, there will be no service. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Chapel of the Light. Published in the Fresno Bee on Sept. 1, 2019

