Fumito Takeda of Fowler, CA passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020. He was born in Shimane Prefecture Japan on May 20, 1922, and immigrated to the United States in 1956. After receiving his U.S. citizenship, he sent for his wife and family and started his new life in America by settling in Fowler. He was well known as Frank when he started his gardening business. His early success in gardening led him to buy a vineyard and raise a family. He loved his new country, found Christianity and embraced the American Dream. He was a proud raisin farmer and nothing made him happier than delivering his raisins to Del Rey Packing. Frank enjoyed tending to his garden, making Ume (Japanese Plums) and miso which friends always looked forward to receiving every year. Our parents loved visiting friends in California and traveling to Japan. Everyone who met Frank liked him and remembered him for his stories, his character, and integrity. He will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his wife Mibu and son Masahiro. He is survived by his daughter Kana Nakayama, sons; Fumiomi and wife Judith, Watson and wife Laurie and Kenny and wife Paula. Fumito is survived by four grandchildren; Allyson Nakayama, James Nakayama, Austin Takeda, Tracy Pfister, and 3 beautiful great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Lisle Funeral Home on Saturday, February 8 at 2:00 PM. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 2, 2020

