Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gakuji "Jim" Mizuki. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gakuji "Jim" Mizuki was born on May 27, 1923 near Parlier, CA. He was the 3rd child of Tadashi and Momoyo Mizuki. He passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, just a few months shy of his 97th birthday. Shortly after the outbreak of World War II, Jim along with his family, were sent to a relocation camp in Posten, Arizona. Choosing to serve his country, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army. Jim served in the Intelligence branch, as an interpretor, breaking down Japanese codes for the military. He was stationed off the coast of Japan for much of his Army career. Upon his discharge, Jim returned to the family farm near Sanger where he farmed grapes until the ranch was converted to almonds in 1993. Up until a few years ago, Jim personally pruned all of his ranch by hand. Jim never married but took care of his mother and sister, Tsukino until their deaths. Jim is survived by his brother, Henry Mizuki of Detroit, MI; his sister, Sachiye Kuwamoto, of Fresno, CA; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. Graveside services will be held at the Sanger Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 A.M. Gakuji "Jim" Mizuki was born on May 27, 1923 near Parlier, CA. He was the 3rd child of Tadashi and Momoyo Mizuki. He passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020, just a few months shy of his 97th birthday. Shortly after the outbreak of World War II, Jim along with his family, were sent to a relocation camp in Posten, Arizona. Choosing to serve his country, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army. Jim served in the Intelligence branch, as an interpretor, breaking down Japanese codes for the military. He was stationed off the coast of Japan for much of his Army career. Upon his discharge, Jim returned to the family farm near Sanger where he farmed grapes until the ranch was converted to almonds in 1993. Up until a few years ago, Jim personally pruned all of his ranch by hand. Jim never married but took care of his mother and sister, Tsukino until their deaths. Jim is survived by his brother, Henry Mizuki of Detroit, MI; his sister, Sachiye Kuwamoto, of Fresno, CA; numerous nieces and nephews as well as many dear friends. Graveside services will be held at the Sanger Cemetery on Tuesday, March 10th at 10:00 A.M. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close