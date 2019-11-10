Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Garvin Dale White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Garvin Dale White was born in French Camp, CA, on July 25, 1937. He passed away on November 6, 2019, in Fresno, CA. He is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Magnolia 'Maggie' White, his son and daughter-in-law Dale White and Debbie Harkness, his granddaughter Lauren White, and his sister Barbara White. Tyler, Tammy, and Lexie Martina looked up to him as family as well. And of course he was 'Papa Dale' to Rowena and Ashley Martin. Dale graduated in 1955 from Central Union High School, and was already actively involved in farming. He married Garilee Schneider, and they had two sons, Dale and Darel White. Darel predeceased his parents. Dale Sr. followed many paths for many years. But he returned to Fresno and family in 1996, and worked until age 80 in ag-related sales. His life with cancer began in 2009, and he persevered through many surgeries, radiation treatments, and then total blindness at age 80. He was a 'larger than life' guy: stubborn, vocal, passionate, extremely intelligent, and well-loved by many. He leaves a large hole in his family's hearts, and the hearts of his many friends. He also leaves behind his fur buddy, Coyote Casper. This cat sat on his lap for months when he was ill, always there as a comfort. When Casper was attacked by a coyote, Dale sat with him in ER for days on end. In memory of G. Dale White, and with respects to his fur buddies Casper, Ashes, and Gio, remembrances can be made to any feline no-kill facility of your choice. Who knew he loved cats? A private celebration of life will be held in the near future. Our family thanks everyone for their calls of support, their visits, and their prayers. Published in the Fresno Bee on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

