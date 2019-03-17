Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Albert Storey M.D.. View Sign

In his last days, Gary expressed how grateful he felt to have been able to spend his life doing what he loved, to have had a wonderful family, and to have benefitted from so many meaningful friendships dating back to the Fresno High School days. In recent years, there was nothing Gary enjoyed doing more than getting together for coffee with the guys to reminisce about the past, talk Fresno State sports, or whatever subject came to mind. The topic of conversation was, of course, far less important than simply spending time together. Gary is survived by his second wife, Charlene Hagus DVM of Fresno; his son Steve Storey, M.D. and wife Samantha, M.D. and their children, Cole, Priya and Maya of Atlanta, Georgia; son Greg Storey of Sunnyvale, California; daughter Leslie Storey, M.D. and husband Weston Threlkeld and their children Isabella, Calvin and Talia of Fresno; Gary's sister, Harriet Perkins of Fresno and her children Mitchell Perkins and Peggy Washburn. As requested, no service will be held. After St. Louis, Gary continued his training in Pediatric Urology at Columbia University Medical Center in New York City before enlisting to serve as a surgeon in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, stationed at the Long Binh Army Hospital near Saigon. Upon discharge from the Army, Gary returned to Fresno to join a Urology practice, continuing the work he always wanted to do. Gary spent the remainder of his life, nearly fifty years, practicing Urology in Fresno. He never wanted to do anything else, nor live anywhere else. Gary attended John Muir Elementary School, Hamilton Junior High, and Fresno High School, where he met a number of classmates that would later develop into many life-long friendships. After graduating from Fresno State University, he left Fresno to attend Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, starting a career path that turned out to be the love of his life. After graduating from medical school, Gary joined a Residency program in Urology at St. Louis City Hospital, where he met and married a nurse, Lynn Williamson Storey, with whom he would later have three children. Gary Storey was born in Bakersfield, California on March 23, 1935. He passed away on March 13, 2019 at his home in Fresno, California, with family at his side. Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Fresno Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

