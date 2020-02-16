Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gary Allen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gary Charles Allen, age 47, of Clovis California passed away on February 9th, 2020. Gary was born a miracle and grew into a larger than life figure that touched the hearts of everyone he met. A gifted performer, Gary was always ready to put on a show and bring a smile to peoples' faces. He was a little bit of Elvis and Michael Jackson all in one. He was a ball of energy and life that spread his love with huge hugs and powerful high fives. Gary was also an acclaimed athlete whose performance in track and field at Special Olympics was a sight to see. He also had a mean 3 point-shot; he could make 10 in a row when he got warmed up. After the end of his professional sporting career he moved on to bowling and bocce ball. He loved going to his program at Community Vocational Service, playing Santa Claus for the Salvation Army , hanging out at 50's diners, singing and dancing, putting together puzzles, and sometimes just reading a book. The world lost a special soul this week, and his absence will be felt in his family, neighborhood and the community. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family would prefer that you make a donation in Gary's name to Hinds Hospice or the Salvation Army. Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Donna Allen. He is survived by his parents, Larry and Dar Allen of Clovis, his brothers and sisters Kandis and Phill Bragg from Colorado Springs and Rowdy and Lona Lewis of Visalia, CA. His aunt and uncle, Allan and Dixie Green, were also a key part of his life. Allan and Gary talked frequently, swapping stories and sharing laughes. He also had a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends in the Valley who have all been touched by his spirit and humanity. Published in the Fresno Bee on Feb. 16, 2020

