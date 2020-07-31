1/
Gary Andrew "Butch" Anderson
1945 - 2020
Gary Andrew "Butch" Anderson passed away at his home in Dos Palos on July 6, 2020 at the age of 75. "Butch" was born in 1945 in Fresno, California to Christina and William Anderson and had four siblings: William Kuykendall (who preceded him in death), Bruce Anderson, Christina England, and Sonja Bentley. He moved with his family to Dos Palos in 1947 where he attended school and graduated from Dos Palos High School in 1963. After a brief stint at Fresno City College he returned home when an amazing business opportunity presented itself. In 1966, along with his father, he founded the famous Dos Palos institution: "Butch's Drive-In" which is still thriving today. Butch was married to the love of his life, Karen in 1989 and both lived happily in Dos Palos until the day of his passing. He is survived by his children: Aron Anderson and Guy Anderson, his stepchildren: Scottie Azevedo, Gordon McCarty and BJ McCarty as well as 5 grandchildren. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a service will be held at a date and location later to be determined.

Published in Fresno Bee on Jul. 31, 2020.
