1/1
Gary Kenneth Baxter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary "Ken" was born on October 13, 1946 in Rock Island, Illinois. Ken grew up in Rockford, Illinois and graduated from East High School. After graduating he joined the U.S. Air Force. Ken proudly served for 14 years including two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1978. Following his military service, he worked in real estate development in San Angelo, Texas and Rockford, Illinois. Ken later moved to California where he retired as a building inspector for the City of Clovis. Ken was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America and in April of 2019 he went to Washington D.C. with the Central Valley Honor Flight group. He was passionate about sports especially car racing. Ken also loved spending time with his family. Ken was preceded in death by Louise Diamond (mother), Alan Larsen (father), and Donald Baxter (stepfather). He is survived by his wife Cathy Baxter and sisters Sheila McAtee and Karen Grohs (Jack). He is also survived by his children Michelle Wright (Ethan), Melissa Wilkinson (Scott), Michael Baxter, Meredith Dozier, Stephanie Dwiggins (Alex), and Nicholas Gasparini; his grandchildren Katelyn and Megan Stebles, Travis, Trace, and Kylee Wilkinson, Brianne, Ethan, and Chanel Baxter, Logan Paprocki, Emersyn, Hendrix, and Tatum Dozier, and Sophie and Emily Dwiggins; an aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private service to celebrate his life will be held at the San Joaquin National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved