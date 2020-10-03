Gary "Ken" was born on October 13, 1946 in Rock Island, Illinois. Ken grew up in Rockford, Illinois and graduated from East High School. After graduating he joined the U.S. Air Force. Ken proudly served for 14 years including two tours in Vietnam. He was honorably discharged in 1978. Following his military service, he worked in real estate development in San Angelo, Texas and Rockford, Illinois. Ken later moved to California where he retired as a building inspector for the City of Clovis. Ken was an active member of Vietnam Veterans of America and in April of 2019 he went to Washington D.C. with the Central Valley Honor Flight group. He was passionate about sports especially car racing. Ken also loved spending time with his family. Ken was preceded in death by Louise Diamond (mother), Alan Larsen (father), and Donald Baxter (stepfather). He is survived by his wife Cathy Baxter and sisters Sheila McAtee and Karen Grohs (Jack). He is also survived by his children Michelle Wright (Ethan), Melissa Wilkinson (Scott), Michael Baxter, Meredith Dozier, Stephanie Dwiggins (Alex), and Nicholas Gasparini; his grandchildren Katelyn and Megan Stebles, Travis, Trace, and Kylee Wilkinson, Brianne, Ethan, and Chanel Baxter, Logan Paprocki, Emersyn, Hendrix, and Tatum Dozier, and Sophie and Emily Dwiggins; an aunt, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private service to celebrate his life will be held at the San Joaquin National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date.

