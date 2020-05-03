Gary Pirtle
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Michael Pirtle, 71, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his Fresno residence following a short period of declining health. Gary was born in Madera, California in 1948 to Gerald and Mildred Thompson Pirtle. The Pirtle family farmed in rural southwest Madera County near the city of Firebaugh where Gary attended elementary school and later graduated from Dos Palos High School with the Class of 1966. Gary later received his Associate Degree in College. Gary followed in his families footsteps and also farmed in Madera County. In his leisure time Gary enjoyed hunting. Gary met Gale Baldrica of Madera and they were married in Fresno in May of 1979, just short of 41 years of marriage. Gary over the years was involved in the community of Madera where he served on the Madera County Grand Jury, he was a former member of the Breakfast Lions Club where he was a Past-President and also served in earlier years on various committees at the Ripperdan Elementary School. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister Loretta Johnston. He is survived by his wife Gale of Fresno, his daughter Natalie Pirtle and her husband Erik Dawley of San Jose, California and his sister Patricia L. Bryden and her husband Harry of Fresno. The Family expresses their gratitude for the compassionate care received from the staff of St. Agnes Hospice. A special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Chrystal Williams and Grace Ceja who were by his side for the past year taking such good care of him. A private family service was held at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Remembrances in Gary's memory suggested be sent to the California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno CA 93727 Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fresno Bee on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
1121 Roberts Avenue
Madera, CA 93637
(559) 674-8814
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Jay Chapel Funeral Directors
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved