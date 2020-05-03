Gary Michael Pirtle, 71, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at his Fresno residence following a short period of declining health. Gary was born in Madera, California in 1948 to Gerald and Mildred Thompson Pirtle. The Pirtle family farmed in rural southwest Madera County near the city of Firebaugh where Gary attended elementary school and later graduated from Dos Palos High School with the Class of 1966. Gary later received his Associate Degree in College. Gary followed in his families footsteps and also farmed in Madera County. In his leisure time Gary enjoyed hunting. Gary met Gale Baldrica of Madera and they were married in Fresno in May of 1979, just short of 41 years of marriage. Gary over the years was involved in the community of Madera where he served on the Madera County Grand Jury, he was a former member of the Breakfast Lions Club where he was a Past-President and also served in earlier years on various committees at the Ripperdan Elementary School. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by a sister Loretta Johnston. He is survived by his wife Gale of Fresno, his daughter Natalie Pirtle and her husband Erik Dawley of San Jose, California and his sister Patricia L. Bryden and her husband Harry of Fresno. The Family expresses their gratitude for the compassionate care received from the staff of St. Agnes Hospice. A special thanks to his wonderful caregivers Chrystal Williams and Grace Ceja who were by his side for the past year taking such good care of him. A private family service was held at Arbor Vitae Cemetery in Madera. Remembrances in Gary's memory suggested be sent to the California Armenian Home, 6720 E. Kings Canyon Road, Fresno CA 93727 Jay Chapel, 1121 Roberts Avenue, Madera, California (559)674-8814

