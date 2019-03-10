Gary Rosenthal was born on December 16, 1946 and passed away on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was 72 years old. Gary was born and raised in Fresno. He graduated from Central Union High School and Fresno State College with a Master's Degree. He moved to the Bay Area and became Senior Supervisor of Light Rail of California. His office was in San Francisco. Gary was preceded in death by his father, E. LeRoy Rosenthal. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn and stepdaughter, Karen; son, Clayton; daughter, Stacy; son in law, Jorge; mother, Louise; brother, Stan; sister in law, Michiko; and several nieces and nephews. Stephens & Bean Chapel, 202 North Teilman Avenue, Fresno, California (559)268-9292
Published in the Fresno Bee on Mar. 10, 2019