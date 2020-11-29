Gary Skopp

May 31, 1938 - November 23, 2020

Fresno, California - It's with our deepest sympathy that we announce the peaceful passing of Gary Skopp Monday, November 23, surrounded by his family at home. Gary was born May 31, 1938 in Fresno, California. He was the owner of Fink and Skopp Furnishings from 1960-2004, a family owned business that was started in 1920 by his grandfather.

Gary graduated from Fresno High School in 1956 and from University of California Berkeley in 1960. He married Ann Anderson in 1964 and remained married for 55 years, raising his family in Fresno.

Gary was active in the community. He was an original member of Fresno Family Services, past member of Fresno Community Service, President of Downtown Association, Commissioner of North Central Fire District, and Director of the Merchant Associates. He was a member of Fresno Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, and a Tehran Temple Shriner. He was active in the Tehran Greeters, and was past president of the Fresno Shrine Club.

He enjoyed many activities including tennis, golf, and traveling. He served as a Board member at San Joaquin Country Club. He and his wife traveled to all seven continents.

Gary was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Helen Skopp, his sister Arlene Freedman, and his wife Ann Skopp.

He is survived by his three daughters, Laura Skopp, Julie Modesti and her husband Mike, Linda Hutcheson and her husband James. Gary was "Papa" to his grandchildren Parker and Mitchel Hutcheson, Allison, Grace, and Emilie Modesti. He is also survived by his nephew Jeff Freedman and niece Valerie Freedman.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the caregivers who have been part of our family for the past several years as well as the care and support that Hinds Hospice provided our family.

In one of the stars he shall live on laughing as always, a laugh we will most likely hear from here on earth. A Memorial Celebration will take place in the Spring.





