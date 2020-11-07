Gary Smith

October 14, 1944 - October 28, 2020

Fresno, California - Gary died peacefully at his home at the age 76. He was born and raised in El Centro, in the Imperial Valley of CA. He graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, where he met his wife. After serving in the Army, in Viet Nam, the family moved to the Fresno area, where they raised 4 incredible children, mostly in Madera Ranchos. He was a great dad, always very involved in any activities they were in. He was a good friend, quietly helping friends and strangers when he could. Gary loved to garden and never lost his wonder of nature. He spent his whole life in agriculture, starting at an early age by helping his dad on the family farm, later becoming a Pest Control Advisor, and ending his career at the USDA. He leaves behind his wife, Peggy, and children, Amy, Beth, Patrick, and Rochelle and 4 of the 'smartest grandchildren in the world."





