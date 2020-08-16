1/1
Gayle Sherrill
Gayle Sherrill passed away on August 3, 2020 due to complications related to COVID. Gayle was born in Waldron, Arkansas to Jewell and Hoyt Sherrill. He met his wife, Nora Quijano, at the University of Idaho, where he studied architecture, and they were married in 1961. He moved to Fresno to begin his long career as an architect at both the City of Fresno and later in private practice. Gayle is survived by his wife Nora, his children Oscar (Jenny) and Manolo (Leslie), and his grandchildren Vincent, Elaine, Charles, Rebecca, Amelia, Elise, and Alexander. More information is at neptunesocietyfresno.com.

Published in Fresno Bee on Aug. 16, 2020.
